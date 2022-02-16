ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Inmate at El Paso County Jail dies

By KRDO News
 3 days ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An inmate at the El Paso County Jail died Tuesday night.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the inmate was taken to the medical section for a possible medical issue and became unresponsive.

Despite life-saving measures by on-scene personnel and responders from the American Medical Response, the sheriff's office says the inmate died.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office has yet to identify the man or release an official cause of death.

