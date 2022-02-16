James Spann: Windy Thursday ahead for Alabama, with severe storms possible

If you could pick a word or phrase to guide you through 2022, what would it be?. “Cautiously optimistic. A lot of times with people and how they get fired up on politics, I’ve noticed there’s a few people I genuinely like that comes from us being around in person, that if that person knew me from social media only, we would both dislike each other quite a bit. Not to sound too corny, but to see some of the humanity in some people, that some of their thoughts or their opinions are sometimes even foul in my opinion. I don’t like where you are, but I understand how you got there. I try to not be judgmental. It’s something that I’ve been working on for a long time and I feel like I’m getting better at it. I’ve also found that maybe if I do have a certain point to get across to someone, that if I beat them over the head with it, it’s usually never helpful to anybody. Take time. When I hear or see something to not jump to conclusions, to try to stay calm. If I really have an opinion on something or if I’m going to be strong in that opinion that I’m, at the very least, backing those things up with facts. That has become more and more important to me over the years.” – Eric Carlson of Jasper.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO