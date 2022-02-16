ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

James Spann: Windy Thursday ahead for Alabama, with severe storms possible

By James Spann
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SPRING-LIKE AFTERNOON: Temperatures are between 68 and 74 degrees across Alabama this afternoon with a partly sunny sky. Clouds will increase tonight ahead of the approaching storm system. ACTIVE DAY THURSDAY: A dynamic storm system will bring lots of wind and the threat of severe thunderstorms to Alabama and...

rss.alabamanewscenter.com

Alabama NewsCenter

Auburn University raptor center releases bald eagle into wild at Lake Guntersville State Park

Auburn University’s Southeastern Raptor Center recently released a rehabilitated 5-year-old bald eagle into the wild at Lake Guntersville State Park. “It’s a great honor and privilege for the raptor center team to give injured, ill and orphaned raptors a second chance at living a full life back in the wild and to continue to contribute to the wild populations of those species,” said Stephanie Kadletz, raptor rehabilitation specialist. “It’s especially important with such species as the majestic bald eagle that was once endangered in the United States.”
AUBURN, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

Scott Martin: Brief cooldown for Alabama this weekend

Temperatures as of 5 a.m. were in the mid-30s to the lower 50s across central Alabama. Birmingham was the warm spot at 50 degrees. Gadsden was the cold spot at 35 degrees. And as you can see, we have a mix of reports coming in with partly to mostly cloudy skies in Gadsden, Pell City, Sylacauga and Troy, with the rest of the stations reporting clear or fair skies. Demopolis was reporting fog.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: One more mild afternoon for Alabama; much colder air arrives Saturday

James Spann forecasts one more spring-like day for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. ONE MORE SPRING-LIKE DAY: With a good supply of sunshine, temperatures will warm into the 65- to 70-degree range for most Alabama communities this afternoon, about 10 degrees above average for mid-February. Enjoy it, since there will be some major weather changes over the weekend.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Mild afternoons ahead for Alabama

James Spann forecasts a spring preview for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. BIG WARM-UP TODAY: Temperatures were between 25 and 32 degrees across most of Alabama early this morning, but with a strong February sun we expect a high in the low 60s in most places this afternoon. The average high for Birmingham on Feb. 9 is 58. Sunny weather continues Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s; a few spots could touch 70 degrees Friday afternoon for a nice preview of spring.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Spring-like afternoons for Alabama Thursday, Friday; much colder over the weekend

James Spann forecasts spring-like days, then a colder weekend for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. ANOTHER NICE WARM-UP AHEAD: Temperatures are between 28 and 38 degrees across the state early this morning, but the dry air mass in place will heat very effectively, and we project a high in the mid 60s this afternoon with a sunny sky. The average high for Birmingham on Feb. 10 is 58. Sunny weather continues Friday with a high between 65 and 70 degrees.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

What’s next for Alabama’s innovation economy?

Members of the Alabama Innovation Commission shared the next steps to growing the state’s innovation economy with Alabama economic developers. The newly formed Alabama Innovation Corporation will initiate some of those next steps, but others should be undertaken by communities throughout the state, members of a panel at the Economic Development Association of Alabama (EDAA) 2022 Winter Conference said this week.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Dry days, warming trend ahead for Alabama

James Spann forecasts warming weather for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. COLD START: Temperatures were between 24 and 32 degrees across the northern half of the state early this morning, with mid 30s down to Mobile. Expect a sun-filled sky today with a high in the mid to upper 50s; the average high for Birmingham on Feb. 8 is 58.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Quiet winter weather pattern for Alabama

James Spann forecasts a mostly dry period for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. TODAY/TONIGHT: For most of Alabama, today will be cool and dry, with a high between 50 and 55 degrees. We will mention a chance of light rain through tonight, however, south of a line from Citronelle to Eufaula; amounts there should be one-quarter inch or less.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

5 must-try Alabama pizzas

When people think about Alabama, pizza may not come to mind. Barbecue? Of course. Fresh seafood? Yep. But pizza? Many critics scoff and say you can only find good pizza in places like New York City, Chicago and Detroit. But those critics are wrong, because there are places all over...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Eric Carlson of Jasper

If you could pick a word or phrase to guide you through 2022, what would it be?. “Cautiously optimistic. A lot of times with people and how they get fired up on politics, I’ve noticed there’s a few people I genuinely like that comes from us being around in person, that if that person knew me from social media only, we would both dislike each other quite a bit. Not to sound too corny, but to see some of the humanity in some people, that some of their thoughts or their opinions are sometimes even foul in my opinion. I don’t like where you are, but I understand how you got there. I try to not be judgmental. It’s something that I’ve been working on for a long time and I feel like I’m getting better at it. I’ve also found that maybe if I do have a certain point to get across to someone, that if I beat them over the head with it, it’s usually never helpful to anybody. Take time. When I hear or see something to not jump to conclusions, to try to stay calm. If I really have an opinion on something or if I’m going to be strong in that opinion that I’m, at the very least, backing those things up with facts. That has become more and more important to me over the years.” – Eric Carlson of Jasper.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Bill Murray: Boring weather ahead for Alabama, but we will take it

FIRST TORNADO FATALITY: Our state produced the first U.S. tornado fatality of 2022. That fatality occurred in the EF2 tornado that struck Thursday afternoon near Sawyerville in Hale County. The tornado cut a nearly 26-mile path across Greene and Hale counties. It struck Sawyerville around 2 p.m., meaning there was a full 10 minutes of lead time with the Tornado Warning, and the upstream warning for Sumter and Greene counties gave an extra 42 minutes on top of that.
ALABAMA STATE
