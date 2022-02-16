ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London County, CT

Cluster of overdoses in New London County raises concerns among health officials

By Tina Detelj
 3 days ago

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — First responders in New London County were going pretty much non-stop this past weekend. Norwich was among the busiest.

“22 non-fatal overdoses and 4 fatal overdoses,” said Norwich Police Detective Richard Cannata.

There were a total of 32 overdoses in New London County between Friday and Monday. Six were fatal, while 26 were not.

In addition to the four fatal overdoses in Norwich, there was also one fatal overdose in New London and another one in the Jewett City section of Griswold.

“It’s one of the biggest clusters that we’ve seen and our detective division is working with appropriate resources to try and determine the source of this tainted product,” Cannata said.

The state is also monitoring this recent spike and sent out an alert to local health districts.

“We have a lot of access to Naloxone,” said DPH Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani.

She is spreading the word to the community so people can protect themselves.

“Our message to community members remains consistent whether we’re in a spike or not,” said Jen Muggeo of the Ledge Light Health District. “Please do what you can to not use alone.”

Ledge Light Health District and Uncas Health District also encourage people to have Narcan nearby in case there is an overdose.

“I can’t even imagine the feeling somebody would have to be with somebody who is having an overdose and not being able to do something to help them,” said Patrick McCormack, director of health for the Uncas Health District.

He said Narcan may have helped save lives in some of the 26 non-fatal overdoses in New London County. There were 22 in Norwich and four in New London, which Included residents of Griswold, Lisbon, Stonington, and Waterford.

What may make this even more potentially dangerous is that someone using cocaine or marijuana might not expect that there would be fentanyl in those drugs and they might not have Narcan nearby if there is an overdose.

Sometimes there are accidental cross contaminations. You can also test for the potentially deadly drug with fentanyl test strips.

“We want to work with them to keep them safe and to keep them from dying,” McCormack said.

