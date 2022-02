The State Legislature has approved legislation allowing licensed hemp growers to apply to grow marijuana. Under this legislation, hemp growers who received a license from the USDA before January 1st can apply for a temporary license allowing them to grow and distribute marijuana for recreational use. Those able to apply must have grown and harvested hemp for at least two out of the last four years. With a license one could grow marijuana outdoors or in a greenhouse with up to 20 artificial lights.

