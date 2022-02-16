Infinera: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Infinera Corp. (INFN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $33.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The communications equipment maker posted revenue of $400.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $385.3 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $170.8 million, or 82 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.43 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INFN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INFN