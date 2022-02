Let's be honest: Companies need to do a lot more towards repurposing and recycling their waste and reducing their impact on the environment. Most tech giants have set various sustainability goals that include using recycled plastic and becoming carbon neutral to achieve this. While they have been making steady progress in this aspect, it is still not enough. Now, in a major sustainability breakthrough, Samsung has announced that it has developed a "new material" using discarded ocean-bound fishing nets. The company will be using this new material in its future devices, starting with the Galaxy S22 series due to launch later this week.

