Millcreek Police investigating retail theft incident
Millcreek Township Police are investigating a retail theft at a store in Millcreek Township. This theft took place on January 20th.
According to police, a white male in his 20's, wearing a blue jacket with black trim, a gray knit hat, and black pants, was seen carrying $235 worth of merchandise out of the store without paying for the items.
Police say the suspect was last seen leaving the area in a red Dodge Avenger.
Anyone with information on this is asked to call Det. Mays at (814) 838-9515 ext. 416. or leave an anonymous tip at 814-836-9271.
