It was a special year for the Wolverines in many ways. Here are some of the biggest surprises from Michigan football’s extraordinary 2021 season. In 2021, Michigan football became the first school to ever start a season unranked and make a College Football Playoff. Though most outlets had Michigan finishing anywhere from 6-6 to 8-4 in the preseason, the Wolverines found a way to stun the world and finish top-three in the final College Football Playoff rankings.

