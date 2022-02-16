ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Falcons Release OLB Dante Fowler Ahead of Free Agency

By Dan Lyons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UbjY0_0eGXi6jN00

The former third overall pick will seek his fourth NFL team in free agency.

Last year, pass rusher Dante Fowler took a pay cut to remain with the Falcons, as the team sought to create cap space. On Wednesday, the team opted to release the former Florida star, making him an unrestricted free agent entering the 2022 offseason.

Fowler originally signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the team ahead of the 2020 season, after a productive stint with the Rams. His deal was restructured last offseason, voiding the ’22 year on his deal, which comes with a $4.6 million cap hit.

He finished 2021 with 36 total tackles, recording 4.5 sacks and forcing three fumbles in 14 games. He managed 7.5 total sacks in two years with the Falcons, after putting up a career-high 11.5 sacks with the Rams in ’19.

He missed three games in the middle of the 2021 season with a knee injury.

Fowler’s NFL career began in 2015 after the Jaguars took him with the No. 3 pick following back-to-back All-SEC campaigns at Florida. He tore an ACL that May, sidelining him for his entire rookie season. He was a fairly productive player for the Jaguars after his return, recording eight sacks for the team in ’17, but they declined to pick up his fifth-year option ahead of the ’18 season and traded him to the Rams during the year.

At 27, he remains a fairly high-upside player and should draw some interest when free agency opens next month.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Atlanta Falcons coverage, head over to Falcon Report .

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
NFL
FanSided

5 landing spots for Odell Beckham Jr. in 2022 NFL free agency

Odell Beckham Jr’s free agency got more complicated by his torn ACL in the Super Bowl but these five teams would still be good landing spots. One of the most fascinating free agency situations to follow this offseason involves Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. It appeared as if Beckham had fallen from the ranks of the NFL’s best pass-catchers after getting cut by the Cleveland Browns in the middle of the season but his choice to sign with the Rams revitalized OBJ’s career.
NFL
The Spun

A Blockbuster Cowboys Trade Idea Is Being Floated

When a team’s season ends earlier than expected, front office leaders tend to make several drastic moves during the offseason. The Dallas Cowboys might not be an exception. On Thursday, Mike Fisher of Cowboy Maven floated around the possibility of the Dallas Cowboys orchestrating a blockbuster trade involving standout offensive lineman Tyron Smith.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Steelers Predicted To Trade For Falcons QB Matt Ryan In Offseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the lookout for a new starting quarterback this offseason as Ben Roethlisberger decided to hang up his cleats and retire. It will be the first time in nearly two decades that Pittsburgh will be looking for a new starting quarterback, as Roethlisberger was drafted in 2004 and took over the starting job a few weeks into the season.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Spun

Vikings Make Decision On Kirk Cousins: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested Deshaun Watson had his eyes on the Minnesota Vikings. That put Kirk Cousins’ future with the organization in jeopardy. However, on Thursday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested that Cousins will be the team’s starting quarterback when the 2022 season kicks off.
NFL
The Spun

Steve Young Names 1 Landing Spot For Aaron Rodgers: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young was asked about rumors linking Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to his former team. “If I’m Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady or anybody — Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo — I want to be here,” Young said about the 49ers. “I want to be there! This is the place.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sec#Acl#Rams Super Bowl Run#Falcon Report
The Spun

Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces Decision: NFL Fans React

After Sunday’s Super Bowl victory, rumors began to swirl about a potential early retirement for 36-year-old head coach Sean McVay. During yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, McVay and superstar Rams defender Aaron Donald were both quoted saying, “run it back.” Now, the head coach’s fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, has confirmed his return to the Rams organization in 2022.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Arizona Cardinals release former All-Pro cornerback

Former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but did not play a game for the team. He announced his retirement back in August. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are releasing Butler from the team’s reserve/retired list. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that he’s heard Butler is considering a possible NFL return.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Odell Beckham Jr. Maxed Out on Contract Incentives with Rams Super Bowl Win

Odell Beckham Jr. won more than a Super Bowl championship on Sunday. When Beckham Jr. signed with the Rams in November, he bet big on himself with a contract loaded with incentives. His base salary was $750,000 with a $500,000 signing bonus. Beckham Jr. also had the chance to earn up to $3 million in incentives on the season depending on how the Rams season went.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
HollywoodLife

Shailene Woodley Felt ‘Taken For Granted’ By Aaron Rodgers & His ‘Main Focus’ NFL Career

A source is revealing to us EXCLUSIVELY how Shailene Woodley truly felt during her relationship with Aaron Rodgers and what lead to their ultimate split. Since Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers announced their breaking off their engagement after less than two years together, a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY revealed what ultimately lead to that decision. “This year with all the drama that Aaron put on the Green Bay Packers with trade demands and just being difficult with management really put Aaron’s focus on making it right. He wanted to get to and win the Super Bowl, he wanted to be the league’s MVP and that made his main focus his career,” the source revealed.
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons made the wrong decision cutting Fowler

The Atlanta Falcons released Dante Fowler just 11 months after he helped the team by taking a pay cut. Read that again. The guy took less money and is now rewarded by getting fired. Players and agents are starting to get some insight into the kind of general manager in Atlanta. What will happen the next time the Falcons ask a player to help the team out and take a cut or renegotiate their deal? Obviously, the response should be a flat no, and that’s if a player even gets as far as signing an agreement with this organization.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

3 NFL Teams Who Should Pursue A Trade For Falcons’ Calvin Ridley

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was well on his way to being one of the best players at his position in 2020. He took over the No. 1 receiver role in the team’s offense with Julio Jones sidelined and produced at a high level. In his breakout season,...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Mike Golic Sr., Jessica Smetana to Cohost Weekly Podcast

A sports podcast is set to premiere featuring former ESPN host and commentator Mike Golic Sr. and Meadowlark Media personality Jessica Smetana (who formerly worked for Sports Illlustrated). They will cohost an hourlong weekly podcast for DraftKings Sportsbook. There is no official release date, but the podcast is set to...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

50K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy