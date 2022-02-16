ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety Streaming Room to Host Year-End Review About Discovery+

By William Earl
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
Streaming industry leaders Mark Niemiec, senior vice president of sales at Salesforce, and Michael Bishara, group senior vice president and general manager of direct-to-consumer at Discovery, Inc., will join Variety TV writer Mónica Zorrilla for a conversation in the Variety Streaming Room on March 2.

Discovery+ is one of the newest entries in the ultra-competitive streaming marketplace. During their conversation, Bishara will touch upon the streamer’s strategy to gain the attention of new audiences. Niemiec will explain how Salesforce’s technology integration into Discovery+ has been a game changer for its advertising and subscriber acquisition operations.

The duo will speak about how their collaboration is allowing them to find new and inventive ways to enhance and grow their businesses.

“Media companies are facing fierce competition for consumer attention. Being able to design and deliver personalized experiences is key to differentiating one streaming service from the other, and essential for durable growth. Personalization starts with maintaining a holistic view of the consumer,” Niemiec said .

The two will talk about how the decisions they make are always geared toward enhancing the audience experience.

Over the course of this conversation, they will explore what the process of launching a new streaming service has been like and all the lessons their companies have learned to maintain the continued success of Discovery+.

The two powerhouses will explore how their relationship works, discuss what services Salesforce is focusing on and how they see the future of, not just their companies, but of the entire streaming industry.

To attend the event, register here: Variety.com/Salesforce

