ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Monitor phone use and keep kids safe with 30% off this lifetime software subscription

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30xyXB_0eGXhPCu00

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

On the surface, modern technology provides users with an abundance of insight and tools that can be used to create optimized production and efficiency. However, as most of us know by now, personal devices also become a bit of a double-edged sword due to the way in which they can distract people, or potentially place them in risky situations.

Know someone who may need some help staying on track? Consider a lifetime subscription to Highster Mobile Cell Phone Monitoring as a proven solution to avoiding common pitfalls, whether you are looking to serve a personal or professional need.

Normally priced at $99, a lifetime subscription to Highster Mobile Cell Phone Monitoring currently comes with a 30% discount, dropping the final cost to only $69.99 for a limited time. It's a surprisingly affordable and highly effective way to keep children safe and employees productive.

Monitor any Apple or Android device with ease, and directly through your personal phone, with this program. Tracking options include calls and texts — featuring even those that have been deleted — along with social media activity, email exchanges, shared multimedia, browser history, and GPS location. You can also set up use-related alerts and block particular apps from being installed.

A simple installation process requires only a few minutes and no computers are necessary to utilize Highster Mobile Cell Phone Monitoring software, which also operates with personal tablets such as iPads. Whether you are looking to ensure a kid-friendly experience or need insight into how employees can greater maximize their efforts, this all-in-one resource presents plenty of options.

Featured in the New York Times, this software matches a modern need as internet access opens the door to outside intrusion and wasted time. When you no longer require these monitoring services, a remote uninstall is available. Plus, a remote lock is also accessible, meaning you can temporarily halt access to a targeted phone should it be lost or end up in the wrong hands.

Ensure your technology is being used appropriately with a lifetime subscription to Highster Mobile Cell Phone Monitoring for only $69.99 (reg. $99).

Prices subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Magazine

Grab 2 Lifetime Subscriptions to iProVPN for $60

Internet residents concerned about their anonymity should consider a virtual private network. These services encrypt your internet traffic and redirect it through the VPN's servers, effectively hiding your online destinations from anyone who cares to look. But you're not the only one whose privacy is at risk; your friends and loved ones are just as susceptible to having their data exposed, primarily if they use public Wi-Fi frequently.
TECHNOLOGY
ClickOnDetroit.com

Create awesome surveys with a lifetime subscription to SurveyRock

If you run a business and you’re looking to increase sales or increase customer engagement, you’ll need to get to know your customers a little better. Knowing what your customers like and dislike can set you on the right path for continued success and most importantly, make more money.
TWITTER
Apple Insider

Apple AR headset may require monthly software subscription, claims researchers

Apple's first AR headset has consistently been predicted to cost $1,000, $2,000, or $3,000. For the first time, though, Trendforce analysts are now speculating that it will require an additional monthly subscription. According to Trendforce, currently the "commercial market is dominated" by the HoloLens 2. The company expects that, "strong...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Smart Phone#Ios#Gps#The New York Times
My Fox 8

Keeping your kids safe on the internet

(WGHP) — The internet is a big place and kids are more connected than ever. It’s important to talk with your kids about good, safe internet practices so they don’t get hurt. On this week’s Mommy Matters, we have internet safety tips for the whole family.
KIDS
click orlando

Keep an eye on cell phone use with Highster Mobile Cell Phone Monitoring

When you need to keep an eye on someone’s phone activity, Highster Mobile is a reliable and affordable software option. Ideal for parents, managers, and anyone else who needs to track a phone’s activity, this tool is designed to make tracking easy, straightforward and secure. A lifetime subscription to Highster Mobile Cell Phone Monitoring is on sale at 30% off, for just $69.99.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
komando.com

Smishing is spreading – How to spot it

If you aren’t up-to-date on the biggest scamming schemes, you’re putting yourself at risk. There are a lot of widespread cons that many people don’t know about. Tap or click here for seven new scams to watch out for. Take smishing, for example. While it isn’t all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
technewstoday.com

How to Use iMac as a Monitor for PC

Using Apple’s iMac as an external monitor can be a great addition to both work and leisure. With an impressive retina display and high-quality surround sound, iMac is easily one of the best monitors out there. Connecting the iMac as a monitor is easy as long as your Mac fulfills the basic requirements.
COMPUTERS
WHNT-TV

Monitoring Your Kids on Social Media

Lauderdale County Assistant District Attorney Angie Hamilton held a presentation at Rogers High School Tuesday. She met with parents to discuss the dangers of social media among students and how to keep your child safe on the internet.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
The Hill

The Hill

480K+
Followers
58K+
Post
363M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy