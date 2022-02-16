ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Layton, UT

F-35As deployed from Hill Air Force Base to Germany

By Jared Turner, KUTV
KUTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Pilots and support staff from Hill Air Force Base’s 34th Fighter Squadron have deployed to Europe amid tensions along the Ukrainian border with Russia amassing a large military presence. HAFB officials said the F-35A Lightning II was sent to Spangdahlem Air Base in...

kutv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Kyiv mayor pleads with US, Germany over threat of Russian invasion: 'We can't defend our country'

The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, pleaded with the U.S. and Germany telling them, "We can’t defend our country" from Russia. At the closing of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and said Kyiv needs "defensive weapons" to protect itself from its mammoth neighbor.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Layton, UT
Layton, UT
Government
State
Utah State
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spangdahlem Air Base#Ramstein Air Base#F 35as#Hill Air Force Base#34th Fighter Squadron#Ukrainian#Hafb#Nato#The Nato Alliance#U S Air Forces#Air Forces Africa#The Us Air Force#Lightning Ii#F 15es#The Royal Air Force#Stratotankers
americanmilitarynews.com

Fighter jet crashes near Air Force base in AZ

A privately contracted fighter aircraft crashes near Luke Air Force Base, Arizona late Thursday morning. “At approximately 11:11 a.m. today, during a routine training mission, a contracted Mirage F1 fighter aircraft operating out of Luke Air Force Base crashed 15 miles northwest of the base in an unpopulated area,” the Air Force Base said in an afternoon press release. “The pilot was able to safely eject. The cause of the incident is under investigation.”
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Press

Pilots, F-22s from Langley Air Force Base deploy to UAE after recent attacks

A contingent of pilots and F-22s from Langley Air Force Base’s 27th Fighter Squadron along with airmen from 1st Fighter Wing deployed late last week to Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. Their mission is to assist the UAE, which has suffered a series of recent attacks from Houthi rebels from Yemen. The Langley airmen and F-22 Raptor pilots will replenish UAE’s missile interception ...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Germany
AFP

US moves F-16 squadron from Germany to Romania as tension spikes over Ukraine

The US military said Friday it was repositioning a squadron of F-16 war planes from Germany to Romania, "to reinforce regional security" in the midst of flaring tensions with Russia over Ukraine. Without specifying how many F-16s were being moved, the command of the US Air Forces in Europe said the planes would arrive Friday at the Romanian air base of Fetesti, less than 60 miles (100 kilometers) from the Black Sea, where they will join Italian combat aircraft that are already deployed there. The aircraft and crews will "work closely with allies in the Black Sea region to reinforce regional security during the current tensions caused by Russia's military build-up near Ukraine," the US command, which is based in Germany, said in a statement. They will be responsible in particular for protecting NATO airspace in the region close to Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
POLITICO

A war Putin can lose

GEOPOLITICAL GENIUS? — We might be overestimating Vladimir Putin. That’s what two former ambassadors to Ukraine told Nightly this week as the world waits to learn whether the Russian president will begin the largest war in Europe since the 1940s. Despite the widespread sentiment that Putin has the West playing by his rules, the Russian president doesn’t seem to understand Ukraine too well, said William Taylor, a former ambassador to Ukraine and the vice president of Russia and Europe at the U.S. Institute of Peace.
POLITICS
stpetecatalyst.com

TBRPC studies threat of rising seas to MacDill Air Force Base

Situated on a low-lying strip of land jutting into Tampa Bay, MacDill Air Force Base is uniquely susceptible to extreme weather events and sea-level rise that could impede our nation’s defense readiness both at home and abroad. In preparation for negative impacts resulting from a changing climate, the Department...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy