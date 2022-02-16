ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, NJ

N.J. Reporter Charged with Murder After Intentionally Driving the Wrong Way in Crash That Killed a 95-Year-Old Grandmother: Cops

By Chris Spargo
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A New Jersey woman is now facing a murder charge after investigators accused her of intentionally driving her car into oncoming traffic and causing a fatal crash last week. Lisa Pollitt, 36, had already been charged with separate counts of second-and third-degree aggravated assault and fourth-degree obstruction following the collision last...

lawandcrime.com

Comments / 0

 

Crime & Safety
#Murder#Driving#New Jersey Globe#Thenjglobe
