N.J. Reporter Charged with Murder After Intentionally Driving the Wrong Way in Crash That Killed a 95-Year-Old Grandmother: Cops

Friends and relatives of of a woman whose body turned up in a Harrison, Ohio home on Monday say she was five months pregnant when she died. The woman, Kayla McGovern, 29, and her “on-again, off-again” partner Michael Reece, 42, were both found dead in the 300 block of War Admiral Drive in the community near the Indiana border about half an hour west-northwest of downtown Cincinnati, several local news organizations reported. The Hamilton County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office said officers came across the bodies during a welfare check on the two decedents. That office has described the case as a suspected murder-suicide, according to those multiple reports, but deputies haven’t said who was the killer or who was the victim. It is also officially unclear precisely how the two died.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO