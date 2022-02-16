ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady County, NY

Schenectady County warns residents of possible flooding

By Sara Rizzo
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Schenectady County is warning residents of potential flooding in the area. Officials are asking residents in low-lying and frequent flooding areas to stay vigilant over the next 48 hours.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for parts of the county, including Duanesburg, Rotterdam and Schenectady. Temperatures are expected to rise, which could melt snow and ice in the area.

“We encourage residents to stay away from rivers and streams during the flood watch, and encourage anyone who lives near the Mohawk River or whose property is prone to flooding to stay vigilant as higher temperatures melt snow and ice leftover from the latest winter storm,” said Schenectady County Legislator Tom Constantine. “The National Weather Service is a great resource for current weather warnings and also ways to prepare for and stay safe during a flood and other natural disasters.”

Schenectady County’s Emergency Management Office has contacted local police and fire departments to alert them of the possible flooding. The Schenectady County Auxiliary Police have been put on standby.

Flood safety suggestions and resources are available on the National Weather Service website .

