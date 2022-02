There was a new study from Yale School of Medicine that came out stating that the effects of the pandemic have caused tremendous amounts of linger ring stress on most of us that mirror PTSD. The study states that 26% of us will have the diagnosis and show symptoms of PTSD. That’s a staggering amount. In addition, the number of us who are on the fringe of being diagnosed with PTSD as a direct result of the pandemic is shocking.

