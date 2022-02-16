Why is West Ham not playing in the Europa League today? New format explained

Aston Villa vs Watford: Two sides in desperate need of a victory in the Premier League will do battle at Villa Park on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on Peacock Premium). Things were going oh so well for Aston Villa after Steven Gerrard took over from Dean Smith back in November. They won four of their first six games under their new manager, and Aston Villa climbed as high as 9th in the Premier League table. Fast-forward two more months, they have won just one of their last six PL games and slipped to 12th in the table. The arrivals of Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne have given Gerrard and Co., a noticeable bump since signing at the end of January, but their production (2 goals, 3 assists in 8 appearances between them) is yet to translate to an abundance of points.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 HOURS AGO