ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Why is West Ham not playing in the Europa League today? New format explained

By George Priestman
Sporting News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Europa League is returning this week, with the likes of Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund involved in Europe's secondary club competition. However, one team who won’t be involved is West Ham - arguably the standout story of this season's tournament so far. The Irons topped Group H at...

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Leicester City vs. Wolverhampton prediction, odds, line: Expert reveals Premier League picks, bets for Feb. 20

It will be a clash of styles on Sunday at Molineux Stadium when Wolverhampton hosts Leicester City in an English Premier League matchup. Wolves (11-4-8) have been one of the league's top defensive teams, while Leicester (7-6-9) can't stop anyone but has the talent in attack to do some damage. Wolverhampton is seventh in the Premier League table, just six points behind fourth-place Manchester United entering the weekend. The Foxes are in the 12th spot as they battle major injury issues, especially on the back line. However, Wolves don't score many goals in their defensive posture, so it should prove to be be an intriguing game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Newcastle predicted lineup vs West Ham - Premier League

Newcastle travel to West Ham on Saturday afternoon aiming to continue their fantastic Premier League form. Eddie Howe's men have avoided defeat in their previous five league outings, following back-to-back draws against Manchester United and Watford with excellent victories over Leeds, Everton and Aston Villa. Now four points clear of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Champions League: Holders Chelsea host Lille in last-16 first leg | Manchester United travel to Atletico Madrid

The Champions League knockout stages continue as holders Chelsea host Lille and Manchester United travel to Atletico Madrid. Chelsea and United will be hoping to follow Premier League sides Manchester City and Liverpool in securing first-leg leads in the last 16, after Pep Guardiola's men thrashed Sporting Lisbon 5-0 and Jurgen Klopp's side beat Inter Milan 2-0.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Soccer TV, live streaming: Juventus vs. Torino and Leeds vs. Manchester United highlight weekend derby clashes

It's a derby weekend as Juventus and Torino clash on Pararmount+ along with Leeds United hosting Manchester United. It's a weekend more about intriguing matchups than top of the table clashes, but in the Premier League, Manchester City hosting Tottenham is a match that Antonio Conte needs a result in. It's also a rare moment that the rest of the Premier League will root for Tottenham as them winning is the only way for Liverpool to close the gap in the standings below nine points this weekend. The title race feels over in the League but a slip-up by Manchester City could open things back up as Liverpool have a game in hand.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rio Ferdinand
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Harry Redknapp
Person
David Moyes
The Independent

Is West Ham vs Newcastle on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Newcastle will look for a fourth straight Premier League victory this afternoon as they visit West Ham at the London Stadium.Having looked like relegation favourites for much of the season so far, Newcastle have finally discovered some form to win their last three games and go unbeaten in their last five.West Ham, meanwhile, have been in mixed form and drew 2-2 at Leicester at the weekend, with Craig Dawson salvaging a point for the Hammers in injury time.That result kept David Moyes’ side in fifth place ahead of this meeting with Eddie Howe’s Newcastle, who beat Aston Villa 1-0 last...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#League Cup#Uefa Cup#Uefa Intertoto Cup#The Europa League#The Irons Topped Group H#The Champions League#Napoli Rb Leipzig#Rangers Atalanta#Braga#Lyon Monaco#Matchday
SkySports

Championship: Fulham, Bournemouth, Blackburn among 14 teams in hunt for promotion to the Premier League

As we reach the final third of the 2021/22 season, the race for promotion from the Championship is warming up very nicely indeed. Fulham currently lead the way, with Bournemouth close behind them in second, and Blackburn, QPR, Huddersfield and Middlesbrough occupying the remaining top-six places. Eight teams below them remain in contention, too.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Norwich prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Liverpool FC welcome Norwich to Anfield for this afternoon’s Premier League match. The Reds all but secured their place in the Champions League quarter-finals with a 2-0 win at the San Siro over Inter Milan.And now Jurgen Klopp will be eager to pull Man City back into a title race, with a win here able to bring them to within six points of Pep Guardiola’s side.Follow the 3pm Premier League scores LIVE!Norwich were thrashed 4-0 by City last weekend and will likely see this game as a bonus match in their bid to beat the drop.Here’s everything you need to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal vs Brentford match thread: home stand

After another unbearably lengthy wait, Arsenal are finally taking the pitch, eager to make up for the opening match loss to Premier League debutantes Brentford and take another step toward the Gunners’ ultimate goal of finishing in the top four and securing Champions League soccer next season. While matches...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Leader AC Milan drops points after 2-2 draw at Salernitana

MILAN (AP) — Italian league leader AC Milan dropped crucial points in the title race after drawing 2-2 at last-place Salernitana on Saturday. Milan is two points ahead of defending champion Inter Milan, which has played two fewer games, and three points ahead of third-place Napoli, which has one game in hand.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

Ferran Torres Was In Tears After Barcelona's 1-1 Draw With Napoli In Europa League

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres was in tears at full-time of Barcelona's 1-1 draw with Napoli last night, despite scoring in the fixture. Piotr Zieliński scored the opener in the 29th minute but January signing Torres levelled matters from the penalty spot close to the hour mark after a VAR check, rather harshly, deemed defender Juan Jesus to have handled Adama Traore's cross.
UEFA
Reuters

Felix shines as Atletico defeat Osasuna to get back to winning ways

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Struggling LaLiga champions Atletico Madrid recovered from their shock mid-week defeat by basement club Levante with a comprehensive 3-0 thrashing of Osasuna on Saturday. Strikers Joao Felix, Luis Suarez and Angel Correa were on target to lift Diego Simeone's side to fourth spot with 42 points...
SOCCER
NBC Sports

Aston Villa vs Watford, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream link

Aston Villa vs Watford: Two sides in desperate need of a victory in the Premier League will do battle at Villa Park on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on Peacock Premium). Things were going oh so well for Aston Villa after Steven Gerrard took over from Dean Smith back in November. They won four of their first six games under their new manager, and Aston Villa climbed as high as 9th in the Premier League table. Fast-forward two more months, they have won just one of their last six PL games and slipped to 12th in the table. The arrivals of Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne have given Gerrard and Co., a noticeable bump since signing at the end of January, but their production (2 goals, 3 assists in 8 appearances between them) is yet to translate to an abundance of points.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy