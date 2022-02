Marjorie Holmes will celebrate her 100th birthday on Feb. 27. Holmes retired from March Electric and has been a member of First Christian Church for 87 years. She has two daughters, Charlotte (Gary) Farmer of Cambridge and Carolyn (Chuck) Tillett of Alabama, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was married to the late James Holmes who retired from the Cambridge Post Office.

GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH ・ 40 MINUTES AGO