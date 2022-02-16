ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market on strong trading day

By MarketWatch Automation
 3 days ago

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) inched 0.83% higher to $2,754.76 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.09% to 4,475.01 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 34,934.27. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $276.17 below its 52-week high ($3,030.93), which the company achieved on February 2nd.

The stock outperformed some of its competitors Wednesday, as Apple Inc. (AAPL) fell 0.14% to $172.55, Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) fell 0.12% to $299.50, and Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) fell 2.02% to $216.54. Trading volume (1.2 M) remained 664,363 below its 50-day average volume of 1.9 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

