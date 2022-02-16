Moderna Inc. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

COMPANY CLOSE UPDATES

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) inched 0.46% higher to $151.81 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.11% to 14,124.09 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 34,934.27. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $345.68 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Wednesday, as AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) rose 0.77% to $145.87, Amgen Inc. (AMGN) fell 0.57% to $222.66, and AstraZeneca PLC ADR (AZN) rose 0.90% to $60.84. Trading volume (5.5 M) remained 4.0 million below its 50-day average volume of 9.5 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.