HOUSTON — The family of 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez expressed their frustration Friday night that the man accused of shooting their daughter is out on bond. "I'm pissed off right now that this person who killed my daughter is out and out in public right now," said Arlene's father, Armando Alvarez. "This person should have no bond."

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO