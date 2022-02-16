ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Could these ideas stop California’s megadrought?

By Dom McAndrew
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dbe8Y_0eGXcEUg00

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The federal government once conducted a study to find out if water could be feasibly imported into California from other states.

The findings were published by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in an appendix to the Colorado River Basin Water Supply and Demand Study published in 2012. The study was to determine if the water supply of the Colorado River Basin could be increased. Among the suggestions was importing water to Southern California.

The ideas floated by the USBR included using the Columbia River (that runs through Washington, Oregon, and British Columbia), rivers in Alaska or icebergs to bring more water into Southern California. Delivering the water included using pipelines, tanker ships, or towing icebergs.

Pipeline

According to the USBR’s study, the pipeline concept would have involved building the pipes near the mouth of the Columbia River – and the pipe going along the coast until it reached Southern California. The pipeline’s capacity, and integrating its supply with existing infrastructure, proved to be issues in the plan. Experts estimated that this plan would take 40 years to get into operation.

Iceberg

The USBR’s iceberg towing plan involved wrapping large water bags around icebergs in the Alaska area and towing them to Southern California, pumping the melting water into a transfer station at the port and piping it to get treated. Officials say this plan could take at least 20 years to put into operation.

Tankers

Importing water via tankers (similar to oil tankers) was considered too, taking water from Alaska and delivering it to Southern California – or capturing freshwater near the mouth of rivers in Alaska and transporting that south instead.

The report adds that pumping the water into the current water supply system would be difficult, citing complex facilities and operations to integrate it.

The USBR’s tallied up all the options, and many received low rankings on subjects such as cost and energy needs – but all received high rankings for water quality delivered.

The report was published in 2012 by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County health officials warn residents to remain vigilant despite new ‘endemic plan’ by California

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state is moving from a pandemic approach to an endemic one in the fight against COVID 19 during a press conference Thursday. Newsom is emphasizing a reactive approach to the virus, which means focusing on early detection, stockpiling masks, and contracting with companies that make at-home rapid tests. […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Alaska Airlines’ newly announced subscription service to include Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Alaska Airlines has announced a new subscription service called “Flight Pass”, which would provide flights to destinations across the west coast, including Fresno. The subscriptions, which start at $49 per month, allow people to fly to airports in the western U.S. Most destinations are in California, including Fresno, and other locations include […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

See how California is affected by e-commerce scams

(STACKER) — While economies the world over suffered, slowed, and effectively stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fraud economy flourished. Experts estimated that the annual global cost of fraud in 2020 would total just over $5 trillion USD — that’s more than the gross domestic product of most countries. But those were pre-pandemic estimates, derived […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Rights#Pipelines#Megadrought#Colorado River#Ksee Kgpe#Usbr
YourCentralValley.com

These are the least educated counties in California

(STACKER) — The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
YourCentralValley.com

The story of “Ike” Butler, a Clovis legacy

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) — Victorya Blaswich was the first female police officer in Fresno, but the achievement does not represent her family’s first in the Central Valley. “They had a house here — it was like a shack but it was comfortable,” Blaswich explains while touring a property near the intersection of Fifth and Music […]
YourCentralValley.com

Girl gets hand stuck in tree, Fresno Fire frees it

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters helped an elementary school student remove her hand from the base of a tree after it got stuck in a hole at school earlier this week, according to Fresno Fire Department officials. Fire crews say that the “overly curious student” from Holland Elementary School was eventually able to remove her […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

City to provide surveillance cameras for street vendors

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The City of Fresno will be providing surveillance cameras for dozens of food vendors. It’s part of a larger effort to protect these workers after a series of attacks over the past year, including a violent robbery on Valentine’s Day. Councilmember Luis Chavez said the City is spending more than $20,000 […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy