With 10 plus years of dividend increases, Cisco is now an established tech dividend growth stock. Once in a while, it is interesting to look back at your own past articles to see how things turned out in the future. And if you ended up being on the right side, well, time to celebrate and advertise! This article about Cisco System, Inc (CSCO) was written exactly 6 years ago arguing that Cisco was on its way to become a dividend stalwart.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO