ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernandina Beach, FL

Report: Fernandina, Green Cove among USA's top spots giving to help Canadian truck protest

By Steve Patterson, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 7 days ago

They’re a long haul from the Great White North, but parts of Northeast Florida have reportedly become hubs of financial support for truckers protesting the Canadian government’s COVID-19 restrictions.

ZIP codes around Fernandina Beach and Green Cove Springs were both among the top 10 areas donating to trucker fundraisers organized through the website GiveSendGo.com , according to a Washington Post report about the release of hacked data from the site.

The numbers aren’t huge, just 29 donors reported in each area by the time the data was released early this week. But they echo the resistance to pandemic restrictions expressed by portions of Florida’s population and its leadership.

More on the protest: US-Canada Ambassador Bridge reopens after police clear protesters

Fact check: Posts mislead about crowd size, peacefulness at Canada ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wJke1_0eGXaLbL00

That resistance found a voice this week in Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis , whose office publicly endorsed truckers he said were “under attack by the mandate mafia, at home and abroad.

“For more than two years, they risked their own health to deliver life-saving supplies and resources,” said Patronis, a Republican, “and Florida stands with American and Canadian truckers fighting back against heavy handed mandates that will further stifle our supply chains and force truck drivers out of a job over the jab.”

The Post said a leak-publishing nonprofit called Distributed Denial of Secrets circulated information this week from hacks of two online fundraisers, Freedom Convoy 2022 and Adopt-a-Trucker , which both used GiveSendGo.com.

The website didn’t require donors to accurately identify themselves but it collected ZIP codes for each credit card payment, creating a pool of data about the location of people who provided about $9 million through more than 100,000 donations, the Post reported.

Donors from 32034, Fernandina Beach’s ZIP code, provided $2,413 for the truckers, the Post reported. It said those in ZIP 32043, around Green Cove Springs, donated $1,847.

The communities ranked sixth and eight, respectively on a list of America's 10 top ZIP codes for the donations, the Post reported.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Report: Fernandina, Green Cove among USA's top spots giving to help Canadian truck protest

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Two top Manhattan prosecutors working on Trump Organization case resign

Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were key figures in the ongoing probe that has already led to fraud and tax evasion charges against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS News

Texas Governor Greg Abbott orders state agencies to investigate gender-transitioning procedures as child abuse

Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate any reported instances of children undergoing "abusive" gender-transitioning procedures. The announcement comes days after the state's attorney general said that state law characterizes the procedures as child abuse. "To protect Texas children from abuse, DFPS and...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fernandina Beach, FL
City
Green Cove Springs, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Fernandina Beach, FL
Society
Fox News

Rep. Waltz urges Biden to sanction Putin, support Ukrainian resistance to create 'quagmire' for Russia

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., urged President Biden to show his "strength," arguing that is what the "world needs to see" amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Rep. Waltz joined "Fox & Friends First" Thursday to discuss the latest on the crisis, calling on Biden to enact sanctions on Vladimir Putin's inner circle and stand firm on supporting the Ukrainian resistance in order to create a "quagmire" for Russia.
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC News

Ahmaud Arbery's murderers being found guilty of hate crimes offers a crucial lesson

The federal hate crime convictions of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery offer a crucial lesson for prosecutors and police: Don't be afraid of charging, prosecuting and trying hate crime cases. All of us should applaud the successful prosecution of these three racist murderers, but at the same time, we must challenge the assumptions that this case was extraordinarily difficult to win and only cases with overwhelming evidence of racially motivated violence deserve to be charged and prosecuted as hate crimes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Patronis
Fox News

Pregnancy-related deaths climbed in first year of pandemic

Pregnancy-related deaths for U.S. mothers climbed higher in the pandemic’s first year, continuing a decades-long trend that disproportionately affects Black people, according to a government report released Wednesday. Overall in 2020, there were almost 24 deaths per 100,000 births, or 861 deaths total — numbers that reflect mothers dying...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NBC News

Oil prices jump as Russia launches attack on Ukraine

Oil prices popped more than 5 percent on news that Russia was launching a military attack in Ukraine. U.S. crude futures jumped by 5.23 percent to trade at $96.92 per barrel. Brent crude futures were up 5.4 percent at $102.07 per barrel, crossing the $100 level for the first time since 2014.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy