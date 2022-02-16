Report: Fernandina, Green Cove among USA's top spots giving to help Canadian truck protest

They’re a long haul from the Great White North, but parts of Northeast Florida have reportedly become hubs of financial support for truckers protesting the Canadian government’s COVID-19 restrictions.

ZIP codes around Fernandina Beach and Green Cove Springs were both among the top 10 areas donating to trucker fundraisers organized through the website GiveSendGo.com , according to a Washington Post report about the release of hacked data from the site.

The numbers aren’t huge, just 29 donors reported in each area by the time the data was released early this week. But they echo the resistance to pandemic restrictions expressed by portions of Florida’s population and its leadership.

More on the protest: US-Canada Ambassador Bridge reopens after police clear protesters

Fact check: Posts mislead about crowd size, peacefulness at Canada ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest

That resistance found a voice this week in Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis , whose office publicly endorsed truckers he said were “under attack by the mandate mafia, at home and abroad.

“For more than two years, they risked their own health to deliver life-saving supplies and resources,” said Patronis, a Republican, “and Florida stands with American and Canadian truckers fighting back against heavy handed mandates that will further stifle our supply chains and force truck drivers out of a job over the jab.”

The Post said a leak-publishing nonprofit called Distributed Denial of Secrets circulated information this week from hacks of two online fundraisers, Freedom Convoy 2022 and Adopt-a-Trucker , which both used GiveSendGo.com.

The website didn’t require donors to accurately identify themselves but it collected ZIP codes for each credit card payment, creating a pool of data about the location of people who provided about $9 million through more than 100,000 donations, the Post reported.

Donors from 32034, Fernandina Beach’s ZIP code, provided $2,413 for the truckers, the Post reported. It said those in ZIP 32043, around Green Cove Springs, donated $1,847.

The communities ranked sixth and eight, respectively on a list of America's 10 top ZIP codes for the donations, the Post reported.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Report: Fernandina, Green Cove among USA's top spots giving to help Canadian truck protest