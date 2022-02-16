Now's the time for vaccines, boosters ahead of spring break, SXSW festivals, health officials say

If you want to be up to date with your COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters in time for spring break or the South by Southwest festivals, Austin-area health officials say now is the time to get jabbed.

SXSW kicks off March 11 and those planning to attend in-person will be required to provide proof of a completed primary vaccination series, or a recent negative COVID-19 test, to collect and maintain their credentials, according to the SXSW 2022 virus guidelines.

The final vaccination attendees receive must have been given at least 14 days before picking up their festival credentials, the guidelines say.

"There's still time to get up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines ahead of travel and gatherings," Austin Public Health said in a statement Tuesday. "COVID-19 vaccines offer the best protection against infection during peak travel seasons."

Timely vaccinations will not only make it more convenient for SXSW attendees to get their credentials, but they also could sustain a steady, nearly monthlong decline in hospitalizations related to the coronavirus.

Austin Public Health on Thursday reported that the weekly average of daily hospital admissions for COVID-19, a key indicator the agency uses to gauge the risk of coronavirus spread in the community, was 45. The average was 51 on Wednesday.

That average reached a pandemic record of 128 almost a month ago on Jan. 19.

Another key indicator, the community transmission rate, which tracks new cases per 100,000 people over seven days, was down to 183 Thursday. That was a drop from 192.9 on Wednesday.

Austin Public Health, which has the area in Stage 5, the highest threat level of its risk-based pandemic guidelines, considers the community transmission rate and the weekly average of daily hospital admissions when deciding to downgrade stages.

Before moving to Stage 4, the weekly average of daily hospital admissions would need to stay below 50, and the community transmission rate would need to drop and stay below 100.

“We’re starting to move in the right direction with fewer infections, but there’s still work to do,” Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County health authority, said in a statement.

“We can’t let spring break be the reason our numbers start going back up," she continued. "We need everyone to get up to date with their vaccination status as soon as possible.”

Spring break for the Austin school district and the University of Texas starts March 14, with students returning to school March 21.

Austin-area health officials said the omicron variant of the coronavirus fueled an uptick in vaccine demand earlier in the year, but demand has since slowed.

"Those who were waiting for lines to go down can walk up for their vaccine." officials said in a statement. "Last week, only 8,752 people in Travis County rolled up their sleeves for a vaccine."

What does it mean to be up to date?

Austin Public Health said being up to date means receiving all recommended COVID-19 vaccines, including booster doses.

For the Pfizer vaccine:

• Everyone 5 and older can get this vaccine. Two doses are given three weeks apart. The vaccine offers full protection two weeks after the second dose.

• Teens 12-17 should wait at least five months before getting a Pfizer booster.

• Everyone 18 and older should get a booster dose at least 5 months after getting the first pair of doses.

For the Moderna vaccine:

• Only those 18 and older can get this vaccine. Two doses are given four weeks apart. The vaccine offers full protection two weeks after the second dose.

• Recipients should get a booster dose at least 5 months after completing the first pair of doses.

For the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

• Only those 18 and older can get this vaccine. The vaccine offers full protection after one dose.

• Recipients should get a booster dose at least two months after getting the initial shot.

All three vaccines and booster doses are available at all Austin Public Health vaccine clinics.

APH vaccine, testing info

People can find vaccine providers using Vaccines.gov ( Vacunas.gov in Spanish) or by texting their ZIP code to 438829 (822862 in Spanish) to find a nearby clinic.

Austin Public Health clinics offer COVID-19 vaccinations and testing without appointment, although creating an account online in advance saves time. COVID-19 vaccinations are free and require neither identification nor insurance. For more information and to schedule an appointment, call 311 or 512-974-2000 or visit AustinTexas.gov/COVID19 .

