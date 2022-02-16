ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinckney, MI

Pinckney Olympian Jake Vedder grateful for support he received back home

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
BRIGHTON — He was 6,600 miles away competing on the largest sports stage on earth, but Jake Vedder of Pinckney always felt the support from his hometown.

So, in only his second day back from the Winter Olympic Games in China, Vedder was back where it all began, encouraging high school snowboaders who were competing in a state meet Wednesday at Mt. Brighton.

“I can honestly say I went to the diner and my bed,” Vedder said. “I’ve been sleeping and eating, that’s about it. This is the first public appearance since I’ve been back. It feels good to have so much support from such a small, great community. I feel like we can really conquer the world; it’s really cool. I felt this energy all the way to China. It’s just cool to be back here and spreading light.”

Vedder was an alternate for the United States team. He was added to the squad right before the Games when 2014 Olympic bronze medalist Alex Deibold was injured Jan. 29 during a World Cup qualifier in Italy.

Vedder takes pride in getting all the way to the Olympics having grown up training on a small hill and coming from a town of 2,300.

He began skiing at Mt. Brighton when he was 2 years old, transitioning to snowboard at the age of 5. Vedder raced for Pinckney’s boardercross team as a freshman and sophomore, winning a state championship in 10th grade.

“It’s even special with some of my endorsement and sponsors who have believed in me and have really invested into my success,” Vedder said. “I feel like I wouldn’t have that if I was born and raised out in Colorado or out west.

“Coming from such a small area, it’s a blessing. I was able to have some of the biggest support group in the world. I was in high school boardercross, learning so many variables about racing and taking it to the highest level. It’s really cool. I’m so happy and blessed to be from here.”

While Vedder was competing in China, a large watch party was held at Zukey Lake Tavern in Pinckney and high school students took to the hallways to create a hype video encouraging him. Signs at local businesses offered messages of support for the hometown hero.

The dream that became reality began to formulate while sitting in an elementary school classroom in Pinckney.

“I had some teachers who had me back in second and third grade,” said Vedder, a 2016 Pinckney High School graduate. “What do you want to become? What do you want to do? It’s like, ‘I want to become an Olympic athlete and represent Team USA.’

"So, for those dreams to come full circle, it gives me chills and I’m so happy to see all the support from everyone else. It means the world to me. It’s amazing. Growing up right here at Mt. Brighton and making it to China in the craziest event in the world, yeah, it’s a blessing.”

At the Olympics, Vedder finished sixth out of 32 racers and first among four Americans in the individual snowboard cross race. He was then named to one of the two United States tandems for the inaugural mixed team event. Vedder and partner Faye Gulini were eliminated in the quarterfinals.

“It was amazing,” he said. “First off, I approached this competition different than I’ve approached any other competition. I was stress-free and enjoying the moment, really, really happy to be there and blessed to be there coming from such a small area. It was a dream of mine. Once the races started happening, I got more locked in to what I needed to do and was able to perform to the best of my ability, so it felt good.”

At the age of 23, Vedder is on the young side for an Olympic snowboarder. While they are extreme examples, American mixed team gold medalists Nick Baumgartner of Iron River and Lindsey Jacobellis are 40 and 36, respectively.

“(Baumgartner) is another person I looked up to and was inspired by when I was 6 years old watching him on X Games,” Vedder said. “To be on a national team with him, to be on the Olympic team with him and also he was my roommate over there, we have a lot of good history we’ve shared together.

"It’s just inspiring being this young. I kind of got a new light of energy for my sport. Again, seeing the support from everyone back home, it’s been amazing. I’m ready; I’m ready for another four years.”

Vedder will be home for three weeks before hitting the road again to compete next month on the World Cup circuit in Austria and Switzerland.

“Any place I go, being able to take a step back and, ‘Wow, snowboarding really brought me here,’ ” he said. “Coming from Pinckney, Michigan, it’s really cool to say I get to travel the world living my dreams.”

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

