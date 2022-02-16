ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County to end vaccine verification requirement for restaurants, bars on March 1

By KOMO News
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
SEATTLE – King County announced Wednesday that it is ending its vaccine verification requirement for restaurants, bars, gyms, theaters, and other indoor entertainment venues on March 1 as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the decline.

Mayor Bruce Harrell and County Executive Dow Constantine gave the update during a press conference Wednesday.

Businesses are allowed to set their own rules when it comes to checking proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test.

“We announced the vaccination verification policy in anticipation of a fall and winter surge in cases. The intent was to reduce COVID-19 transmission in high-risk indoor settings and thereby reduce the burden on our hospitals, while providing time for more people to get fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin, Health Officer, Public Health – Seattle & King County. “Following the record-breaking Omicron surge, we’re have seen a steady reduction in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and hospital capacity is improving.”

King County’s vaccination verification policy went into effect in October 2021. The policy required full vaccination or a recent negative test to enter indoor entertainment, indoor restaurants and bars, and outdoor events with 500 people or more.

This story was first published on komonews.com >>> https://komonews.com/news/local/seattle-mayor-king-co-executive-to-update-vaccination-verification-policy

READ: More than 40 Eastern Washington superintendents call on state to lift mask mandate

