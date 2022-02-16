King County to end vaccine verification requirement for restaurants, bars on March 1
SEATTLE – King County announced Wednesday that it is ending its vaccine verification requirement for restaurants, bars, gyms, theaters, and other indoor entertainment venues on March 1 as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the decline.
Mayor Bruce Harrell and County Executive Dow Constantine gave the update during a press conference Wednesday.
Businesses are allowed to set their own rules when it comes to checking proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test.
“We announced the vaccination verification policy in anticipation of a fall and winter surge in cases. The intent was to reduce COVID-19 transmission in high-risk indoor settings and thereby reduce the burden on our hospitals, while providing time for more people to get fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin, Health Officer, Public Health – Seattle & King County. “Following the record-breaking Omicron surge, we’re have seen a steady reduction in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and hospital capacity is improving.”
King County’s vaccination verification policy went into effect in October 2021. The policy required full vaccination or a recent negative test to enter indoor entertainment, indoor restaurants and bars, and outdoor events with 500 people or more.
This story was first published on komonews.com >>> https://komonews.com/news/local/seattle-mayor-king-co-executive-to-update-vaccination-verification-policy
READ: More than 40 Eastern Washington superintendents call on state to lift mask mandate
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 3