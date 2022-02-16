'Pressure on the system': St. Francis battling medical staff shortage due to COVID

The nationwide issue of not enough healthcare workers to deal with the COVID pandemic is not a new one, and it is being felt right here in Monroe.

Critical staffing shortages are becoming more prevalent as hospital personnel are either forced to stay at home because they themselves are infected, or because the effects of the pandemic have become too much to handle on a personal level.

The stress on the medical system has contributed to a shortage at St. Francis Medical Center, according to the hospital's Chief Medical Officer, Thomas Gullatt. Gullatt said the problem is most acute in nursing, respiratory therapy and support services.

"A number of people have either retired or chosen not to continue practicing because of the issues around COVID," Gullatt said. "It also is a function of the amount and aggressive nature that travel companies are recruiting and paying healthcare personnel non-sustainable wages to go to surge areas and help. There was also pre-existing shortage before COVID put all of this pressure on the system."

Gullatt said the hospital has come up with strategies to mitigate the staffing shortage, such as outsourcing contract nurses and stretching hospital staff to ensure every patient gets the care that they need.

He also said the inadequate staffing at St. Francis has had a ripple effect on other area hospitals, forcing the St. Francis emergency department to turn some patients away.

"It sometimes limits the number of patients that we are able to keep open," Gullatt said. "Part of the previous month, we've had to go on hospital diversion because we couldn't accept transfers from other facilities that ordinarily we would be asked to help take care of."

About 20% of U.S. hospitals are reporting critical staff shortages, the most since Dec. 28, 2020, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

The hospital requested assistance from the state and welcomed two 15-person teams from the U.S. Air Force last week to help increase patient care capacity. The teams consists of physicians, mid-level providers, respiratory technologists and medics work varying shift schedules to meet the flexibility of the roles they're supporting at the hospital.

"Everybody's been great, very welcoming and accommodating," Capt. Meredith Starr, a family medicine physician from Richmond, Virginia, said. "It's definitely been a shock to kind of get out of the military system and get in the civilian system and to see effects of the pandemic here versus how it is at home."

Although she hasn't treated a significant number of COVID-19 patients, aerospace medical technician Sgt. Antoinette McCall said she has been assisting in other needed areas.

"I've just been supporting the medical staff here in areas where they need extra support," McCall said. "I have not worked with the COVID patients yet."

Integrated with the hospitalists, Starr said she has treated a moderate amount of COVID-19 patients since reporting for duty on Feb. 10.

"Half of my patients are COVID and half of them are not COVID," Starr said. "If they are not COVID a lot of times, COVID was the reason they originally came in and then something else happened while they were here."

The teams will provide aid for the hospital as long as Governor John Bel Edwards requests, McCall said. McCall said the support missions usually lasts 30 to 60 days.

