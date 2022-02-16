UVA Health unveils new all-inclusive orthopedic facility

From clinician burnout to nursing staffing shortages, we asked executives to share their clinical predictions to watch in 2022 and beyond. Health system leaders will be focused on addressing dangerously high rates of clinician burnout and labor shortages across all roles, coupled with continued revenue and margin pressure. So it will be more important than ever for healthcare organizations to operate as a system and leverage all of their resources to ensure that patients are in the optimal setting of care. This means utilizing appropriate technology to address operational redundancies, inefficiencies, and site of care decision-making that contribute to clinician workload, stress and burnout.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 22 DAYS AGO