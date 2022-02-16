ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, PA

New Castle man pleads guilty to drug sales near school

By Noelle Haynes
 3 days ago

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Wednesday that Melvin Dorsey-Pace, 29, pleaded guilty to distributing crack cocaine within 1,000 feet of St. Vitus Elementary School in New Castle.

He was on federal supervised release from a conviction in 2016 in the district for conspiring to distribute crack cocaine and was released to supervised release in 2020.

The law provides for a sentence of at least one year and up to 60 years in prison and a fine
of up to $4 million.

The judge scheduled sentencing to occur on June 21 at 2:15 p.m.

