New Castle man pleads guilty to drug sales near school
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Wednesday that Melvin Dorsey-Pace, 29, pleaded guilty to distributing crack cocaine within 1,000 feet of St. Vitus Elementary School in New Castle.
He was on federal supervised release from a conviction in 2016 in the district for conspiring to distribute crack cocaine and was released to supervised release in 2020.
The law provides for a sentence of at least one year and up to 60 years in prison and a fine
of up to $4 million.
The judge scheduled sentencing to occur on June 21 at 2:15 p.m.
