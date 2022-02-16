New travel, fueling center planned near UD Arena, I-75

QuikTrip QuikTrip Renderings

DAYTON — A vacant piece of land at Edwin C. Moses and I-75 is expected to be developed into a fueling center and convenience store, according to Dayton city documents.

QuikTrip is planning to develop the property at the corner of Edwin C. Moses, Cincinnati Street and I-75 as a travel center providing fuel to cars and semi-trucks.

It also would feature an 8,300-square-foot convenience store on the 6.2 acre lot, city planning documents show.

The plan was approved by the City Planning Board by a 6-0 vote.

The new center would be across the street from the Love’s Truck Stop.

The vacant lot used to be used as part of the former Delphi plant that operated in the area.

