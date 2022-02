Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will miss at least four weeks due to a right midfoot sprain, the team announced. The official statement says that Davis will be reevaluated in four weeks, so it really means he is likely to miss more time beyond that checkpoint. It's a brutal blow for the Lakers, who are desperately trying to cling to a playoff spot. Coming out of the All-Star Break, it'll be guys like Dwight Howard, DeAndre Jordan and Carmelo Anthony that are relied upon heavily. The Lakers could also be active in the buyout market.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO