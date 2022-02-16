ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

USA Health doctor to be featured in new TLC show

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A new three-part medical series is coming to TLC, and a Mobile doctor will be featured in it, according to an article from USA Health.

Larry Mellick, M.D., started a YouTube channel in 2007, which has gained popularity over the years. With 533,000 subscribers, Mellick caught the attention of 51 Minds Entertainment, a production company that specializes in reality television.

Cases from the YouTube channel will be feature in TLC’s new series, ‘Stuck.’ The first episode airs Feb. 16 right after the season premiere of ‘Dr. Pimple Popper.’

Mellick is vice chair and division chief of pediatric emergency medicine at USA Health. He is also a professor and vice chair of emergency medicines at the University of South Alabama College of Medicine.

Mellick said each of the first two episodes will feature at least one case from Children’s and Women’s Hospital. The final episode is said to feature a compilation of cases from USA Health.

calls shoing you how to recpove more fintonyl and land on nba:

