CrossfireX was made available today on Xbox, but a series of problems, including the inability to launch it from Game Pass. The team then spoke on the matter. Through CrossfireX official Twitter profilewe can read: “Attention Mercenaries, we are aware of the problems accessing Operation Catalyst that some Game Pass members are experiencing. We are working on a solution to fix the problem as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for the patience and feedback “.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO