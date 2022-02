For the past six months or so, I've had "buy a new office rug" at the top of my to-do list. I've been reorganizing my office space ever since I started working from home, and now that I'm all set with office furniture, I knew it was time to move on to other areas of the space. I have a large jute rug in my office, and on top of it sits one of the least aesthetically pleasing rugs I've ever owned. The rug's blue floral pattern is no longer my style, and it also sheds an insane amount even though it isn't a high pile rug. Plus, it's thin and uncomfortable. I occasionally like to work out on the rug in my office, and I always have to layer a towel over a yoga mat because the rug has no cushion.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 12 DAYS AGO