Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Top of mind for our community this week is the recently passed Virginia law SB 739. As parents, guardians, and educators, we want nothing more than to protect the health and safety of our children. We all desperately and justifiably want some semblance of normalcy for children, and ourselves, in this time of unprecedented disruption. It is undoubtedly a challenging time for all of us, but ultimately, we all want to do the same thing – what’s best for children.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO