Grammy Award winning artist Ray LaMontagne has announced The MONOVISION Tour with special guest Sierra Ferrell. Ray and his trio hit the road this Spring to perform live for the first time the songs from his album MONOVISION as well as hits from across his catalog. Produced by Live Nation, the 24-city tour kicks off on May 3rd at The Masonic in San Francisco making stops across the U.S. in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Oklahoma, Austin, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago and more before wrapping up in Charleston at N Charleston PAC on June 5th.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO