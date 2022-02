Singer, songwriter and Bon Iver collaborator S. Carey will release new album Break Me Open on April 22 via Jagjaguwar. He made the album with co-producers Chris Messina and Zach Hanson during a tumultuous time in his life, including the dissolution of his marriage and the death of his father, not to mention all the world-level events of the last two years. "Break Me Open is about love - past, present, and future," says S. Carey. "It's about fatherhood - the overwhelming feeling of deep love for my kids and the melancholy of watching them grow up right before my eyes. It's about accepting my faults and wrongdoings, exposing myself, and trying to know myself better than I did the day before. But above the darkness, it's a message of hope, honesty, and growth. It's a call to be vulnerable: Break Me Open."

