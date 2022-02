Kunio-kun fans have been blessed recently with many ports and sequels to the classic beat 'em up franchise and here's yet another one. A few years back, I played and had a great time with River City Girls so when I saw that River City Girls Zero was available, I just had to give it a go. However, I wasn't expecting it to merely be a port of a classic Kunio game but it is and that's pretty cool, especially considering fans in the west have never had an official release of this 16-bit story-based sequel. Specifically, River City Girls Zero is a port of the 1994 SNES game Shin Nekketsu Kōha: Kunio-tachi no Banka which the original River City Girls clearly took much inspiration from as both games allow you to play as Kunio's and Riki's girlfriends Misako and Kyoko. That being said, this is not a straight port as it features an awesome opening cinematic with vocal theme song, a funny comic intro, and translated dialogue sequences. Pretty cool, right?

