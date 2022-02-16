Predictions for LSU basketball's matchup against Georgia

The Tigers prepare to take the court once again on Wednesday night for the second leg of a two-game homestand against the Georgia Bulldogs at 6 p.m. CST. After a rough stretch to close out January and begin February in which the team lost six of seven, it has now won back-to-back games against Texas A&M and Mississippi State.

Now, LSU looks to win its third in a row against a Bulldogs team that has not had a season to remember. It’s one of the worst power-conference squads in the country with just a 6-19 record and a 1-11 mark in SEC play.

Playing in the comforts of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center will also certainly help out the Tigers, as Georgia is yet to win a game on the road in seven tries this season.

While no one expected UGA to upset Alabama earlier this season, either, LSU dropping this game would be monumentally surprising. ESPN’s Basketball Power Index ranks it No. 15 while Georgia sits all the way down at No. 186.

BPI’s game-by-game predictions give LSU a 97.5% chance to win with a projected 25-point margin. While that would be a lot, even against a bad team, the Tigers should have no problem stringing together a third-straight win as they continue to get back on track.

Our prediction: LSU 73, Georgia 55

