While many of us may have assumed the NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 9 return date, isn’t it nice to have confirmation?. This week, CBS officially confirmed that the LL Cool J – Chris O’Donnell crime show will be back on Sunday, February 27 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. This is where they are going to air “Under the Influence,” a story that was initially set to air last month before the NFL schedule caused them to have to re-arrange things at the last minute. We’re assuming that there are going to be a ton of new episodes from the 27th onward, though there may still be a week or two off at some point along the way.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO