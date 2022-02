The Phoenix Suns beat the Houston Rockets, 124-121, on Wednesday night, but Chris Paul was injured and ejected. The ejection came right after Paul hurt his hand throwing a pass. Paul jammed his right hand on Jae'Sean Tate's arm and didn't get a call because it clearly wasn't a foul. He then complained to the referee until he got a technical foul and was thrown out after the two bumped into each other a few seconds later.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO