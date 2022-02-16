ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs Police Respond to a Robbery

By Mandy Billings
 3 days ago

(Council Bluffs) The Council Bluffs Police Department responded to 1030 Veterans Memorial Highway, the Casey’s gas station, for a robbery call at 1:45 this (Wednesday) afternoon.

Prior to officers arriving at the scene, they were informed that the suspect had fled the area on foot, southbound from the business. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male wearing a mask, blue hoodie and gray pants. The suspect was said to have displayed a knife during this incident and took several items from the business. Officers arrived in the area and were unable to locate the suspect. Criminal Investigations detectives arrived at the scene and are conducting the investigation into this robbery.

There were no reports of persons involved being injured, the suspect is currently at large and the identity is unknown. Anyone with any information that was in the area at the time of this incident is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 712-328-4728 or they may call Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.

Stuart, Iowa Man carrying a Knife and holding a Child as Hostage facing Multiple charges

(Stuart) A Stuart, Iowa man wielding a knife, slashing tires, and threatening people face multiple charges in Adair County. At around 3:27 p.m. on Monday, Stuart Police Officers responded to witness reports of a man carrying a one-year child as a hostage, chasing people with a knife, and slashing tires in the 600 block of SW 7th Street. Officers entered the mans’ apartment and found him holding the child and refusing to follow commands.
STUART, IA
Shelby County Sheriff’s Report

(Shelby Co.) The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports seven arrests between February 3rd and February 10th. Kimberly Ann Thomas, 59, of Harlan, was arrested on February 3rd and transported to the Shelby County Jail after a search warrant was executed. Thomas was charged with Controlled Substance Violation, Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd Offense, Failure to Affix Drug Stamp, Prohibited Acts, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
Fort Dodge Police Investigate Shots That Hit Home Early Tuesday, Narrowly Missed 2

(Fort Dodge, IA) — Fort Dodge police say a bullet fired into a home early Tuesday morning narrowly missed a sleeping eight-year-old child and the child’s mother. No injuries were reported and no names have been released. KCCI TV reports dispatchers received several calls about multiple gunshots being fired at about 2:15 a-m. The home was hit several times. A Fort Dodge Police news release says there’s no indication the home was targeted. It calls the shooting a “senseless act of gun violence.”
FORT DODGE, IA
Ft. Dodge Woman Dies in Crash

(Webster City, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol says one woman was killed and another hurt in a two-vehicle accident. The crash happened late Wednesday afternoon on Highway Three in Humboldt County. An eastbound 20-19 Nissan S-U-V operated by 56-year-old Brenda Knight of Fort Dodge crossed the roadway and struck a westbound two-thousand-six Hummer driven by 59-year-old Becky Rice of Pocahontas. Both drivers were transported to the Humboldt County Memorial Hospital. Knight died of her injuries upon arrival. The State Patrol is looking into why Knight crossed the center line.
WEBSTER CITY, IA
