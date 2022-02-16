Council Bluffs Police Respond to a Robbery

(Council Bluffs) The Council Bluffs Police Department responded to 1030 Veterans Memorial Highway, the Casey’s gas station, for a robbery call at 1:45 this (Wednesday) afternoon.

Prior to officers arriving at the scene, they were informed that the suspect had fled the area on foot, southbound from the business. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male wearing a mask, blue hoodie and gray pants. The suspect was said to have displayed a knife during this incident and took several items from the business. Officers arrived in the area and were unable to locate the suspect. Criminal Investigations detectives arrived at the scene and are conducting the investigation into this robbery.

There were no reports of persons involved being injured, the suspect is currently at large and the identity is unknown. Anyone with any information that was in the area at the time of this incident is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 712-328-4728 or they may call Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.