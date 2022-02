As a visionary painter in the street and gallery space and an adventurer into the world of new media, NYCHOS has developed an inimitable personal style that tackles life’s biggest questions through a kaleidoscope of lenses from the visceral to the esoteric, historical and revolutionary. Rich in fantastical, patiently executed detail with a prismatic, ritualistic energy, the work is enlivened by the hyperstimulated verve of urban pop. NYCHOS depicts human anatomy, creature spirits, insidious technology and biodiverse nature in adventurous, ambitious mixed media works that proceed with an unsettling, seductive humor toward deadly serious meditations on the meaning of life. His newest project is an immersive environmental installation opening in Los Angeles on February 22.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO