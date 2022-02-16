Mardi Gras Parade of Krewes Hosted at Civic Center

When we talk about the pandemic it can leave a bad taste in the mouth regardless of who you may be talking to. We have lost out on so many events including Essence Festival, various concerts have had to postpone with some never having a reschedule date, and then of course one of my favorite events Jazz Fest. The last time people from around the world were able to congregate for the huge festival was in 2019. There were plans to 20202, but that was shut down due to the COVID pandemic and 2021 was a bust due to a new strain that came about.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO