Mardi Gras Parade of Krewes Hosted at Civic Center

Celebrate Black History Month right here at home! Go see the powerful exhibit "Carrying On The Dream," presented by Raising Cane’s. The free exhibit is open from 10 am to 6 pm now through Thursday, February 10, at the Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Drive in Lake Charles. On display are regional civil rights artifacts, and an original 1966 Cadillac 616 Superior Coach hearse. The hears, in particular, is the one that transported the body of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. after his assassination at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennesee. The hearse carried King from the hospital, to the funeral home, and to the airport in Memphis where Coretta Scott King waited to receive her husband's body.
