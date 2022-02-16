ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mardi Gras Parade of Krewes Hosted at Civic Center

By Buddy Russ
 3 days ago
Although we are slowly getting back into the swing of the Mardi Gras season, there are still some things we are missing here and there. Obviously, in SWLA style, we are making due and making...

GATOR 99.5

2022 Parade Routes And Times For All Lake Charles Mardi Gras Parades

All the big Mardi Gras events and parades in Southwest Louisiana will get underway next Friday, February 25, and will run through Mardi Gras day on Tuesday, March 1st, 2022. There is a Gala, Gumbo Cookoff, and several parades scheduled for the five-day Mardi Gras event. It all gets underway on Friday, February 25th with the Merchants Mardi Gras Parade.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

New Look Fashion Is Moving To Different Location In Lake Charles

I was on the road today and traveling down 171 and I passed by what used to be Showtyme Home Furnishing and saw a sign that said that New Look Fashion was going to be coming there soon. Obviously, I had to do a double-take before I realized that I wasn't seeing things and that New Look Fashions was definitely moving. I turned around and I happened to see the Manager of New Look Fashion in the parking lot of the old location. My good friend Safi Shiber, and I talked a little about what prompted the move.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Live at the Lakefront Announces March Concert Lineup

The Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA has announced the 10th year of their annual concert series. The three-week concert series will be held starting on March 11 and run to March 25 this year at the Lake Charles Amphitheater. This year, each week will feature four local bands each...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles, LA
GATOR 99.5

Our Big Game Party Raised Big Money For St. Jude

Yesterday was the Gator 99.5 Big Game Party at Walkons here in Lake Charles We had a bunch of listeners who won tickets to the party come and have a ton of fun. We had free appetizers for them and live music from Johnny Jimenez up until the big game kicked off at 5:30 pm. During that time, we had a ton of prizes to giveaway.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles Get Ready For A Fresh Look On The Lakefront

One thing I love is having things to do and having friends come and visit us so that I can show them some different things that we have to offer. We have various events like Live at the Lakefront, various art displays including the Black Heritage Festival, and others. However, we tend to lose a lot of our traffic to Galveston and New Orleans for some of the fun activities that can include children.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Jazz Fest Is Returning For 2022 And I Can’t Contain My Excitement

When we talk about the pandemic it can leave a bad taste in the mouth regardless of who you may be talking to. We have lost out on so many events including Essence Festival, various concerts have had to postpone with some never having a reschedule date, and then of course one of my favorite events Jazz Fest. The last time people from around the world were able to congregate for the huge festival was in 2019. There were plans to 20202, but that was shut down due to the COVID pandemic and 2021 was a bust due to a new strain that came about.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
GATOR 99.5

MLK Tribute Exhibit “Carrying On The Dream” Opens In Lake Charles

Celebrate Black History Month right here at home! Go see the powerful exhibit "Carrying On The Dream," presented by Raising Cane’s. The free exhibit is open from 10 am to 6 pm now through Thursday, February 10, at the Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Drive in Lake Charles. On display are regional civil rights artifacts, and an original 1966 Cadillac 616 Superior Coach hearse. The hears, in particular, is the one that transported the body of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. after his assassination at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennesee. The hearse carried King from the hospital, to the funeral home, and to the airport in Memphis where Coretta Scott King waited to receive her husband's body.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Remember When Erik Tee Was Marshall In The Merchant’s Parade In Lake Charles?

I was given the opportunity to be the Marshall for the Merchant's Parade in Lake Charles back in 2016. I was surprised to be given the prestigious honor and took it very seriously. I have to thank the committee and Rebecca Moss along with friend Kris St. James who thought enough of me to even consider giving me the opportunity. This meant that I would be the first person that many would see when the parade would be going down Ryan Street. Obviously, I would be nervous, but I couldn't wait and I was looking to have a great time.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
ABOUT

Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

