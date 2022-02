The Bears teed up to swing big, but it seems as though the wind, the ball and pretty much everything else wasn’t on Cal’s side throughout the Lamkin Invitational. Hoping to come out under par, the blue and gold’s performance was instead a tad bit underwhelming, as their drives fit more under the “subpar” description. Placing 12th in a 14-team invitational is nothing to write home about — and venturing all the way to San Diego only to finish in the basement of the rankings might have had the Bears feeling a little homesick.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO