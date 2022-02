Ryan Vet is a startup executive, founder of Third Hospitality, international speaker and author inspiring others toward a positive change. Since 2011, the number of workers who have quit their job within a year doubled from 20 to 42 million. According to data from Visier, one in four workers left their job in 2021, and if this trend continues, the number could grow to one in three workers, according to the "2020 Retention Report" by Work Institute. It is these kinds of statistics that lend themselves to the murmurings and fears surrounding the Great Resignation.

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO