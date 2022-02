Brad Marchand, who once mocked Artemi Panarin for being “soft” and “crying” about boo-boo words is going to have a hard time spinning this latest revelation. Marchand was suspended for roughing and high-sticking Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry in the final minute of a game on Feb. 8. Not only did he punch Jarry in the head during a scrum in front of Pittsburgh’s net, while being restrained by an official, he shoved his stick into Jarry’s mask.

NHL ・ 17 HOURS AGO