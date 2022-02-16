ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Dominique Wilkins Uses Kanye West Meme to Shade NBA Slam Dunk Contest

By Pat Benson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vZcwK_0eGWvTwp00

You may not keep up with Kanye West (now known as 'Ye') as closely as I do. That's alright because I'll get you caught up on what you have missed and how it pertains to the Atlanta Hawks.

West has been feuding with everyone from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian to Billie Eilish to Pete Davidson to Kid Cudi this week. His preferred medium is his official Instagram account. Before going to the Super Bowl on Sunday afternoon, West posted a few photos of himself holding up a yellow legal pad with a written explanation that his account had not been hacked.

Naturally, it turned into a meme within minutes. Here's where the Hawks come into the equation. Their legendary player and current television broadcaster, Dominque Wilkins, is good at memes as well as basketball, business, and broadcasting. Check it out for yourself below.

I love it. Sure, Wilkins won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest in 1985 and 1990. But he should have won in 1988 too. His dunks were objectively better than Michael Jordan's, but the contest took place in Chicago, and Wilkins never stood a chance of getting a fair shake from the judges.

It's almost time for the NBA All-Star Weekend, and Trae Young will be there representing the Hawks. But before 'Ice Trae' gets there and makes more memories, let's look back at that incredible contest between 'Air Jordan' and 'The Human Highlight Film'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qZxyf_0eGWvTwp00

Comments / 1

Related
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans React To Michael Jordan Partying In NYC: "They Wouldn't Let Pippen In."

As a former top-tier basketball player, Michael Jordan definitely has the ability to go out and have fun during his free time. It seems as though he did exactly that in New York City last night. Instagram Page @michael_jordann_ has revealed that Michael Jordan was partying in NYC, and photos...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Dominique Wilkins
Person
Trae Young
Person
Kanye
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Pete Davidson
E! News

Proof Kanye “Ye” West’s Latest Photo of Son Saint Is a Slam Dunk

Watch: Kim Kardashian & Saint West Enter the "Matrix" in Photos. Is Saint West heading for the NBA? He definitely has the ups!. As for the proof, look no further than Kanye "Ye" West's latest Instagram photo of his and Kim Kardashian's 6-year-old son. In the adorable pic, posted on Jan. 20, Saint is seen with one hand hanging off a small basketball hoop, proving that he is clearly cut out for the game. As for his playtime attire, Saint wore a black fleece sweater paired with black basketball shorts and sneakers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star Weekend#Slam Dunk Contest#Kanye West Meme#The Atlanta Hawks#Ice Trae#Air Jordan
NBC Sports

LeBron James: Aaron Donald is the greatest defensive player I’ve ever seen

In making back-to-back, game-sealing plays during Super Bowl LVI, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald helped solidify his status as one of the greatest defensive players of all time. But one of the greatest NBA players of all time went a little farther with his assessment of Donald’s career on Wednesday...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Says He Knew Kevin Durant Would Leave The Warriors After The Beef With Draymond Green: "That Moment Was Probably The One Where It’s Clear That It Isn’t A Foregone Conclusion That He’ll Be Back Next Year."

During the mid-2010s, the Golden State Warriors were a notch above the rest of the league. Apart from nurturing their young players like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green to legit superstars, they also added Kevin Durant to the mix. At the time, the entire world was shocked to...
NBA
HollywoodLife

Lamar Odom Reportedly Wants Khloe Kardashian Back & Doesn’t Think Tristan Thompson Deserves Her

Lamar Odom ‘doesn’t like’ Tristan Thompson and is ‘confident’ he ‘can be the guy’ his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian ‘always wanted him to be.’. Lamar Odom, 42, is reportedly thinking about his chances in getting back together with Khloe Kardashian, 37, six years after their divorce. The former Los Angeles Lakers player has been aware of his ex-wife’s struggles with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 30, including his recent paternity scandal, and apparently wants to be there for her like he once was.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Instagram
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts NBA after losing $32,600,000

After missing out on the All-NBA team for the 2020-21 season, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum lost a whopping $32.6 million in bonuses from his current contract. That’s much more than what most of us would earn in a lifetime, so it’s completely understandable that Tatum isn’t too pleased with this development.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Marcus Spears Says Kevin Durant Is Mad But Holds Back His Emotions Because Of Friendship With Kyrie Irving: "I Feel Like KD In Between A Rock And A Hard Place."

The Brooklyn Nets have been a mainstay in the media headlines for the last few weeks for various reasons. Although the biggest reason for it was the shocking James Harden trade to the Philadelphia 76ers, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving's situation with each other has been a talking point as well.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry's Emotional Confession On His Parents Divorce Process: “I Could Be Mad And Be Like, ‘Y’all Effed This Up.’ But It’s Going To Be An Acknowledgment Of Both Of Y'all In Terms Of How Y’all Raised Me."

Before the start of the 2021/22 NBA season, the Curry family made headlines around the NBA community. It wasn't because of Stephen or Seth's performances on the court, but the ongoing rumors about Dell and Sonya's relationship. The lovely couple is in the process of ending their marriage after several...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

50K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy