Mon-Oakland Connector Shuttle Program ends

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 3 days ago

Mayor Ed Gainey is ending the Mon-Oakland shuttle program as priorities shift in the $20 million Connector project.

In a press release, the city said the revised Mon-Oakland project will no longer include space for cars. It will instead focus on green stormwater infrastructure and recreational trails.

The city said it also plans to secure more funding to improve the Boulevard-Bates-Second Avenue Corridor to reduce traffic and improve connectivity.

“As we seek to improve mobility throughout our city, we will focus on investing in transportation justice-oriented projects to increase connectivity,” said Mayor Gainey.

“Today’s announcement is an important step forward in meeting that goal and I am thankful to all of the City’s partners for their thoughtful and dedicated work on this project. The Mon-Oakland project will bring clean, green infrastructure jobs to our community and ensure that issues residents have experienced for years are addressed directly.”

WPXI Pittsburgh

Changes again for Mon-Oakland Connector Project involve storm water management

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh City officials are working to edit a permit for the Mon-Oakland Connector Project to create stormwater maintenance through several low-lying areas. Councilman Corey O’Connor said the project, which originally included a road connecting Oakland and Hazelwood, had been defunded over the years. The money had been used for affordable housing, small business loans and neighborhood projects in the past.
