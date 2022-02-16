Mon-Oakland Connector Shuttle Program ends

Mayor Ed Gainey is ending the Mon-Oakland shuttle program as priorities shift in the $20 million Connector project.

In a press release, the city said the revised Mon-Oakland project will no longer include space for cars. It will instead focus on green stormwater infrastructure and recreational trails.

The city said it also plans to secure more funding to improve the Boulevard-Bates-Second Avenue Corridor to reduce traffic and improve connectivity.

“As we seek to improve mobility throughout our city, we will focus on investing in transportation justice-oriented projects to increase connectivity,” said Mayor Gainey.

“Today’s announcement is an important step forward in meeting that goal and I am thankful to all of the City’s partners for their thoughtful and dedicated work on this project. The Mon-Oakland project will bring clean, green infrastructure jobs to our community and ensure that issues residents have experienced for years are addressed directly.”

