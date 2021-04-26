ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

35 heartfelt Mother's Day gifts perfect for any mom

By Kai Burkhardt
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From silky soft pajamas and flower alternatives to wireless earbuds and one of our favorite coffee makers, we've put together a list of heartfelt gifts perfect for any mom this Mother's...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
mensjournal.com

This Ralph Lauren Cocktail Dress is a Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WSOC Charlotte

‘Bless them’: Charlotte mom surprises 400 widows this Valentine’s Day with flowers, other gifts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Valentine’s Day is a special time to tell the people around you that you love them. It can also be a challenging time for those who suffered loss. A local woman is now on a mission to spread the love. Hundreds of volunteers picked up bouquets Monday to deliver to 400 windows across the area, all nominated by someone they know.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Valentine's Day Gift Ideas

With Valentine's Day being only five days away, people are making their final efforts to get the perfect gift for that special someone. Most people start with flowers, in which Angeline's Flowers Floral Designer Kate Molusky told FOX 40 that there is one flower that should be on the top of everyone's list.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gifts For Mom#Best Gifts#Mothers Day#The Perfect Gift#Coffee Maker#Istock Mother#Amazon Com#Fromourplace Com#Polish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Daily South

Mother's Day Bible Verses To Celebrate Mom This Year

Even though Mama deserves to be celebrated more than one day a year, we love that Mother's Day gives us a reason to let her know how much she means to us. While gifts, flowers, and desserts are a great way to celebrate Mama this Mother's Day, we know that sharing meaningful words in a card or letter would also mean the world to her. Mother's Day bible verses are a great way to remind her just how much she is loved as well as inspire her with words of faith.
RELIGION
One Green Planet

Weekly Spotlight: Valentine’s Day Meals Perfect for Any Plans You Have!

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and we got you covered if you’re looking for what you can serve up for the special day! But what if you’re doing dinner, or brunch? What if you’re not a fan of chocolate, or don’t want to make boxed brownies? These meals are ideas that you can use for whatever your plans, whether it be breakfast in bed, or dinner. Try out these amazing meals!
RECIPES
InspireMore

‘She’s the kid you see biting her parents. You think, ‘Thank god she’s not mine.’ I would not purchase again.’: Mom ‘salutes’ parents with ‘feral’ children

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My second child came into this world so harmoniously. She fed well, she slept like an angel, she was perfect. After my first no sleeper, boob rejecter, I truly felt like I was hashtag ‘blessed.’ I hit the jackpot.
KIDS
The Independent

14 best Mother’s Day gift ideas from Amazon that she’s sure to love

Mother’s Day – which this year falls on Sunday 27 March – is set to be a much more joyous occasion compared to the depths of lockdown last year.This year’s celebration will see us getting together with loved ones and giving back to the female figure in our life. And while resorting to the classics – be that flowers, a card or a bottle of wine – is all well and good, maybe you’re looking to be a bit more inventive with your gifting this year.There’s no denying that choosing a present for your mother is a personal process, but...
SHOPPING
DoYouRemember?

Wendy’s Denies Secret Message Hidden In Logo

Fast-food restaurant Wendy’s has adamantly denied that there’s a secret message hidden in their logo, which fans of the restaurant has been speculating for a while now. Sleuths have been speculating that the secret message “mom” is hidden in the Wendy’s logo—can you spot it? Hint: You may want to look towards Wendy’s actual face in the logo, specifically her collar.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Versace restaurant mocked for ‘embarrassing’ $18 Caesar salad: ‘I’m taking this off my bucket list’

A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website, “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”At the start of her clip, Lynsey is walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.The...
RESTAURANTS
The Guardian

‘I was walking past her bedroom and spotted her legs sticking out’: Helge Skodvin’s best phone picture

It was April 2020, the sixth week of home schooling, and eight-year-old Lara was fed up. Her father, photographer Helge Skodvin, along with his wife and two elder daughters, was stuck inside with Lara at home in Norway. The first wave of Covid had closed schools across the country, so at 9am every day, each of Skodvin’s daughters took a room in the house to join online classes; his youngest was supposed to be in the kitchen. Instead, Skodvin found Lara hiding under her bed, refusing to go back to her screen, table and lesson. He is pretty sure it was maths she ran away from.
PHOTOGRAPHY
CNN

CNN

888K+
Followers
133K+
Post
708M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy